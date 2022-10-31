Investment Partners LTD. Sells 110 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.49. 10,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,495. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

