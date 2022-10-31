Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,150 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 20,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

