IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.4 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

