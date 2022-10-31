iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $56.50. 348,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $85,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.