iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. 11,899,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

