iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.21. 259,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.73 and a 200 day moving average of $397.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

