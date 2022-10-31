iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $94.96. 130,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

