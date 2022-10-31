iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,893,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,744. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

