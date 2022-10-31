iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 974,211 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

