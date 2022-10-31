iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ESGD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,873. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

