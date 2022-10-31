iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.93.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

