iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lessened by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after acquiring an additional 930,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,547. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.