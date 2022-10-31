iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 278.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 184,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,653. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

