iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,533. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

