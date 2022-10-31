iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IJR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.84. 271,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
