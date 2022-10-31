iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.67 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.