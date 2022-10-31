iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.67 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.