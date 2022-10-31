iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $49,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,461. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

