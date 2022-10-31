IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

IX Acquisition Price Performance

IXAQ remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Monday. IX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.