J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429,351 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.69% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $113,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 104,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

JBHT opened at $169.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

