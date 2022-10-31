Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.38. 92,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

