Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NOBL stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.63. 410,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40.

