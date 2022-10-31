Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 4,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 813,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

