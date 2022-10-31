Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SO traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $65.61. 86,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.
