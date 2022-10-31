Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.3% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.95. 65,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.