Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.00. 52,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

