Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,748. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

