Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Aflac by 82.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,905. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

