Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of J stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.16. 26,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,472. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

