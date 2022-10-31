Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Shares Gap Down to $117.03

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.03, but opened at $113.45. Jacobs Solutions shares last traded at $116.46, with a volume of 49 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

