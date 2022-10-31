James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $187.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.27), with a volume of 3479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.30).

James Halstead Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £822.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.47.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

