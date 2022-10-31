Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 965.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $24.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamieson Wellness (JWLLF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.