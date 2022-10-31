Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 965.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $24.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

