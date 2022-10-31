Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $28.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

