JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up to $10.36

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $11.05. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 16,670 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 268,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,436. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

