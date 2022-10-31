Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0786 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $133.56 million and $107,861.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,350.98 or 1.00045229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07834662 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $135,520.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

