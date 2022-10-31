Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $133.12 million and approximately $120,533.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07834662 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $135,520.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

