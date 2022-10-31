John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $257.75 million for the quarter.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $961.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.