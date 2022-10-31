John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $257.75 million for the quarter.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of JBSS opened at $83.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $961.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.