Joseph W. Gorder Sells 37,567 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.55. 4,264,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,620. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 66,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 62,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 207,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

