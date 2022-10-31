JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Target Price to €20.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $6.53 on Monday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.