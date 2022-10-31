JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €275.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($244.90) to €275.00 ($280.61) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Shares of MTUAY traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

