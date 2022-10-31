JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price to €69.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €75.00 ($76.53) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,816. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

