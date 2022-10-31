JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Trading Up 1.4 %

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £99.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,988.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,948.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,812.04. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 86.88%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

