JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Underweight

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
