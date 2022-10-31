JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price to GBX 83

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUILF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Quilter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.08.

Shares of QUILF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Quilter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

