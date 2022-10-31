JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.