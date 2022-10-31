Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.55

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.