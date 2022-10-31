JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $194.66 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, JUNO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00015126 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $194.66 million and approximately $875,294.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,854,497 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

