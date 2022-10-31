Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 88,100 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Sunrun worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. 205,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

