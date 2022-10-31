Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,038,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after buying an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 10,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

