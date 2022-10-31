Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 124,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 265,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 324,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

