Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $266,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 240,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

